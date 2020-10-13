Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EGBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EGBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.35, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGBN was $30.35, representing a -39.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.84 and a 31.5% increase over the 52 week low of $23.08.

EGBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EGBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports EGBN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.95%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

