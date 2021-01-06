Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EGBN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGBN was $41.51, representing a -15.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.95 and a 79.85% increase over the 52 week low of $23.08.

EGBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EGBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports EGBN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.03%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGBN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGBN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGBN at 0.73%.

