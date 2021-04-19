Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.42, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGBN was $54.42, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.85 and a 119.35% increase over the 52 week low of $24.81.

EGBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EGBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.09. Zacks Investment Research reports EGBN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.52%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

