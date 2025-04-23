Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Declares Cash Dividend

Eagle Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $1.7 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, alongside a dividend announcement.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of EagleBank, reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, showing a significant decrease in net income to $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million in the previous quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a substantial increase in provision expense and a drop in net interest income, although noninterest income rose by $4.1 million. The bank announced a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on May 16, 2025. Despite challenges, including stressed conditions in the office loan portfolio and a net charge-off increase, loans and deposits both saw growth. The bank's capital ratios remained strong, with a common equity tier one capital ratio of 14.6%. Eagle Bancorp's management expressed optimism about early progress following their strategic focus on core business areas.
Potential Positives
- Eagle Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Total deposits increased by $146.2 million, or 1.6%, indicating positive growth in the bank's core funding base.
- Noninterest income grew significantly to $8.2 million from $4.1 million in the prior quarter, reflecting successful diversification of revenue sources.
- The company reported a decrease in nonperforming assets by $8.5 million, enhancing overall asset quality and financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Net income significantly decreased from $15.3 million in the previous quarter to only $1.7 million, indicating potential financial instability.
- The provision for credit losses rose dramatically to $26.3 million from $12.1 million in the prior quarter, suggesting increased concern over loan performance and asset quality.
- The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 1.63%, up from 1.44%, signaling heightened risks in the loan portfolio, particularly in the office lending sector.
FAQ
What were Eagle Bancorp's key financial results for Q1 2025?
Eagle Bancorp reported a net income of $1.7 million, down from $15.3 million in Q4 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.06.
When will the cash dividend be payable?
The cash dividend of $0.165 per share will be payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.
What contributed to the decline in net income in Q1 2025?
The decline was primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense and a $5.1 million drop in net interest income.
How did total deposits change in Q1 2025?
Total deposits increased by $146.2 million, reflecting a 1.6% growth compared to the prior quarter.
What were the concerns regarding asset quality for Eagle Bancorp?
Concerns included increased provisions for credit losses, a significant portion of nonperforming assets, and a rise in substandard loans in the office portfolio.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.
$EGBN Insider Trading Activity
$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590
- ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008
$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 1,012,182 shares (+382.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,347,097
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 692,593 shares (+251.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,028,195
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 264,444 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,883,477
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 210,858 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,488,633
- INVESCO LTD. removed 187,012 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,867,922
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 177,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,630,606
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 160,962 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,189,840
BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Eagle reported net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share during the fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")
1
in the first quarter was $28.4 million compared to $30.3 million for the prior quarter.
The $13.6 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense, a $5.1 million decline in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses. These factors were partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in noninterest income.
Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.
"In the first quarter, we began to see tangible results from our strategic focus,'' said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We achieved solid period-end growth in our C&I portfolio, which increased by $109 million, or 4.3%, and total deposits grew by $146.2 million, or 1.6%. Both increases reflect the continued emphasis we’ve placed on these core areas of our business. We are encouraged by this early progress, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Company to return to sustained profitability as we navigate this environment."
Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We grew deposits across both digital and branch channels in the first quarter, though a continued shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing accounts pressured net interest margin. Valuation risk in our office portfolio remains a concern and was the primary driver of the provision for credit losses. The credit loss reserve coverage rose to 1.63% of total loans, up 19 basis points from last quarter. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.6% and our tangible common equity
1
ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with long-term franchise value and our objective of capital accretion."
Ms. Riel added, "I want to thank all our employees for their continued dedication and for helping to cultivate a culture grounded in respect, collaboration, and service — both within our organization and across the communities we serve."
First Quarter 2025 Key Elements
The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.
The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at quarter-end; up from 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage
2
was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.
Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million to $202.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and were 1.79% of total assets compared to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $4.6 million offset by a reduction of $12.9 million. The reduction was predominantly associated with the $11.2 million nonperforming loans that were charged off during the quarter.
Substandard loans increased $75.2 million to $501.6 million primarily reflecting continued stress within the office loan portfolio. Special mention loans increased $28.6 million to $273.4 million at March 31, 2025 as we proactively identified credits showing signs of potential weakness. These increases reflect our conservative credit risk management approach and the ongoing impact of the uncertain operating environment in the Washington DC metro area.
Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.57% compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter 2024.
The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.28% for the first quarter 2025, compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits versus noninterest bearing deposits in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter.
At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio
1
, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.00%, 11.00%, and 14.61%, respectively.
Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% of deposits, compared to $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits from the fourth quarter.
Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, up $244.9 million from the prior quarter.
Income Statement
Net interest income
was $65.6 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $70.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by two fewer days in the quarter, lower average interest bearing cash balances, lower rates on loans, and a higher average mix of interest bearing deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined due to lower rates.
Provision for credit losses
was $26.3 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $12.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to the replenishment of the reserve following net charge-offs of $11.2 million and an increase in the qualitative overlay. The increase in the overlay relates to updated assumptions associated with the probability of default and probability of loss associated with commercial real estate office loans. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $0.3 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.
Noninterest income
was $8.2 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was an increase in income associated with a $200 million separate account BOLI transaction that was entered into in the first quarter.
Noninterest expense
was $45.5 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $44.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased legal, accounting, and professional fees.
Loans and Funding
Total loans
were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by an increase in owner occupied commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, offset by a decrease in income producing commercial real estate loans.
Total deposits
at quarter-end were $9.3 billion, up $146.2 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposit accounts. Period end deposits have increased $775.8 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of March 31, 2024.
Other short-term borrowings
were $0.5 billion at March 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter-end.
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses
was 1.63% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.
Net charge-offs
were $11.2 million for the quarter compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Nonperforming assets
were $202.9 million at March 31, 2025.
NPAs
as a percentage of assets were 1.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% at the prior quarter-end. At March 31, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million. The decrease in NPAs was predominantly associated with charge-offs as previously noted.
Loans 30-89 days past due
were $83.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million at the prior quarter-end.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity
was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, up 1.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $18.8 million was due to an increase in valuations of available-for-sale securities.
Book value per share and tangible book value per share
3
was $40.99 and $40.99, up 1.0% from the prior quarter-end.
Additional financial information:
The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.
About Eagle Bancorp:
The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.
Conference call:
Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ctj63jcb
For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI971bee7d90814ddfa9d86f2a9d158184
A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, May 8, 2025:
https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc
.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
126,136
$
132,943
$
137,994
Interest and dividends on investment securities
11,912
12,307
12,680
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
15,803
23,045
24,862
Interest on federal funds sold
27
122
66
Total interest income
153,878
168,417
175,602
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
77,211
83,002
79,383
Interest on customer repurchase agreements
260
294
315
Interest on other short-term borrowings
8,733
9,530
21,206
Interest on long-term borrowings
2,025
4,797
—
Total interest expense
88,229
97,623
100,904
Net Interest Income
65,649
70,794
74,698
Provision for Credit Losses
26,255
12,132
35,175
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
(297
)
(1,598
)
456
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
39,691
60,260
39,067
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
1,743
1,744
1,699
Gain on sale of loans
—
—
—
Net gain on sale of investment securities
4
4
4
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
4,282
742
703
Other income
2,178
1,577
1,183
Total noninterest income
8,207
4,067
3,589
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
21,968
22,597
21,726
Premises and equipment expenses
3,203
2,635
3,059
Marketing and advertising
1,371
1,340
859
Data processing
3,978
3,870
3,293
Legal, accounting and professional fees
3,122
641
2,507
FDIC insurance
8,962
9,281
6,412
Other expenses
2,847
4,168
2,141
Total noninterest expense
45,451
44,532
39,997
Income Before Income Tax Expense
2,447
19,795
2,659
Income Tax Expense
772
4,505
2,997
Net (Loss) Income
$
1,675
$
15,290
$
(338
)
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
0.06
$
0.51
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.06
$
0.50
$
(0.01
)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
12,516
$
11,882
$
10,076
Federal funds sold
2,968
2,581
11,343
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
661,173
619,017
696,453
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,330,077, $1,408,935, and $1,613,659 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $0, $22, and $17, respectively)
1,214,237
1,267,404
1,445,034
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,275, $1,306, and $1,957 respectively (fair value of $820,530, $820,381, and $878,159 respectively)
924,473
938,647
1,000,732
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
51,467
51,763
54,678
Loans held for sale
15,251
—
—
Loans
7,943,306
7,934,888
7,982,702
Less: allowance for credit losses
(129,469
)
(114,390
)
(99,684
)
Loans, net
7,813,837
7,820,498
7,883,018
Premises and equipment, net
7,079
7,694
9,504
Operating lease right-of-use assets
32,769
18,494
17,679
Deferred income taxes
84,798
91,472
87,813
Bank-owned life insurance
320,055
115,806
113,624
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
11
16
104,611
Other real estate owned
2,459
2,743
773
Other assets
174,268
181,491
177,310
Total Assets
11,317,361
11,129,508
11,612,648
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
1,607,826
1,544,403
1,835,524
Interest-bearing transaction
926,722
1,211,791
1,207,566
Savings and money market
3,558,919
3,599,221
3,235,391
Time deposits
3,183,801
2,775,663
2,222,958
Total deposits
9,277,268
9,131,078
8,501,439
Customer repurchase agreements
32,357
33,157
37,059
Other short-term borrowings
490,000
490,000
1,669,948
Long-term borrowings
76,181
76,108
—
Operating lease liabilities
38,484
23,815
21,611
Reserve for unfunded commitments
3,166
3,463
6,045
Other liabilities
155,014
145,826
117,133
Total Liabilities
10,072,470
9,903,447
10,353,235
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,368,843, 30,202,003, and 30,185,732 respectively
300
298
297
Additional paid-in capital
386,535
384,932
377,334
Retained earnings
978,995
982,304
1,047,550
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(120,939
)
(141,473
)
(165,768
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,244,891
1,226,061
1,259,413
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,317,361
$
11,129,508
$
11,612,648
Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Loan Balances - Period End:
Commercial
$
1,178,343
15
%
$
1,183,341
15
%
$
1,408,767
18
%
PPP loans
226
—
%
287
—
%
$
467
—
%
Income producing - commercial real estate
3,967,124
49
%
4,064,846
51
%
$
4,040,655
50
%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate
1,403,668
18
%
1,269,669
16
%
$
1,185,582
15
%
Real estate mortgage - residential
48,821
1
%
50,535
1
%
$
72,087
1
%
Construction - commercial and residential
1,210,788
15
%
1,210,763
15
%
$
1,082,556
13
%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
83,417
1
%
103,259
1
%
$
138,379
2
%
Home equity
50,121
1
%
51,130
1
%
$
53,251
1
%
Other consumer
798
—
%
1,058
—
%
$
958
—
%
Total loans
$
7,943,306
100
%
$
7,934,888
100
%
$
7,982,702
100
%
Three Months Ended or As Of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Asset Quality:
Nonperforming loans
$
200,447
$
208,707
$
91,491
Other real estate owned
2,459
2,743
773
Nonperforming assets
$
202,906
$
211,450
$
92,264
Net charge-offs
$
11,230
$
9,535
$
21,430
Special mention
$
273,380
$
244,807
$
265,348
Substandard
$
501,565
$
426,366
$
361,776
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,445,054
$
15,803
4.44
%
$
1,948,436
$
23,045
4.71
%
Loans held for sale
(1)
169
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Loans
(1) (2)
7,933,695
126,136
6.45
%
7,971,907
132,943
6.63
%
Investment securities available-for-sale
(2)
1,321,954
6,858
2.10
%
1,417,958
7,142
2.00
%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
(2)
933,880
5,055
2.20
%
952,800
5,165
2.16
%
Federal funds sold
5,410
27
2.02
%
12,839
122
3.78
%
Total interest earning assets
11,640,162
153,879
5.36
%
12,303,940
168,417
5.45
%
Total noninterest earning assets
596,585
386,014
Less: allowance for credit losses
(118,557
)
(114,232
)
Total noninterest earning assets
478,028
271,782
TOTAL ASSETS
$
12,118,190
$
12,575,722
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,368,609
$
9,908
2.94
%
$
1,674,997
$
13,048
3.10
%
Savings and money market
3,682,217
32,389
3.57
%
3,648,502
35,262
3.84
%
Time deposits
2,951,111
34,914
4.80
%
2,804,870
34,692
4.92
%
Total interest bearing deposits
8,001,937
77,211
3.91
%
8,128,369
83,002
4.06
%
Customer repurchase agreements
36,572
260
2.88
%
38,750
294
3.02
%
Other short-term borrowings
682,222
8,733
5.19
%
1,003,587
12,296
4.87
%
Long-term borrowings
76,146
2,025
10.79
%
75,939
2,031
10.64
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,796,877
88,229
4.07
%
9,246,645
97,623
4.20
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing demand
1,881,296
1,928,094
Other liabilities
197,212
170,411
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
2,078,508
2,098,505
Shareholders' equity
1,242,805
1,230,573
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
12,118,190
$
12,575,723
Net interest income
$
65,650
$
70,794
Net interest spread
1.29
%
1.25
%
Net interest margin
2.28
%
2.29
%
Cost of funds
3.35
%
3.48
%
(1)
Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,445,054
$
15,803
4.44
%
$
1,841,771
$
24,862
5.43
%
Loans held for sale
(1)
169
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Loans
(1) (2)
7,933,695
126,136
6.45
%
7,988,941
137,994
6.95
%
Investment securities available-for-sale
(2)
1,321,954
6,858
2.10
%
1,516,503
7,247
1.92
%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
(2)
933,880
5,055
2.20
%
1,011,231
5,433
2.16
%
Federal funds sold
5,410
27
2.02
%
7,051
66
3.76
%
Total interest earning assets
11,640,162
153,879
5.36
%
12,365,497
175,602
5.71
%
Total noninterest earning assets
596,585
508,987
Less: allowance for credit losses
(118,557
)
(90,014
)
Total noninterest earning assets
478,028
418,973
TOTAL ASSETS
$
12,118,190
$
12,784,470
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,368,609
$
9,908
2.94
%
$
1,833,493
$
16,830
3.69
%
Savings and money market
3,682,217
32,389
3.57
%
3,423,388
35,930
4.22
%
Time deposits
2,951,111
34,914
4.80
%
2,187,320
26,623
4.90
%
Total interest bearing deposits
8,001,937
77,211
3.91
%
—
—
4.29
%
Customer repurchase agreements
36,572
260
2.88
%
36,084
315
3.51
%
Other short-term borrowings
682,222
8,733
5.19
%
1,796,863
21,206
4.75
%
Long-term borrowings
76,146
2,025
10.79
%
—
—
—
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,796,877
88,229
4.07
%
9,277,148
100,904
4.37
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing demand
1,881,296
2,057,460
Other liabilities
197,212
160,206
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
2,078,508
2,217,666
Shareholders' equity
1,242,805
1,289,656
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
12,118,190
$
12,784,470
Net interest income
$
65,650
$
74,698
Net interest spread
1.29
%
1.34
%
Net interest margin
2.28
%
2.43
%
Cost of funds
3.35
%
3.58
%
(1)
Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)
Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income Statements:
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Total interest income
$
153,878
$
168,417
$
173,813
$
169,731
$
175,602
$
167,421
$
161,149
$
156,510
Total interest expense
88,229
97,623
101,970
98,378
100,904
94,429
90,430
84,699
Net interest income
65,649
70,794
71,843
71,353
74,698
72,992
70,719
71,811
Provision for credit losses
26,255
12,132
10,094
8,959
35,175
14,490
5,644
5,238
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
(297
)
(1,598
)
(1,593
)
608
456
(594
)
(839
)
318
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
39,691
60,260
63,342
61,786
39,067
59,096
65,914
66,255
Noninterest income before investment gain
8,203
4,063
6,948
5,329
3,585
2,891
6,342
8,593
Net gain on sale of investment securities
4
4
3
3
4
3
5
2
Total noninterest income
8,207
4,067
6,951
5,332
3,589
2,894
6,347
8,595
Salaries and employee benefits
21,968
22,597
21,675
21,770
21,726
18,416
21,549
21,957
Premises and equipment expenses
3,203
2,635
2,794
2,894
3,059
2,967
3,095
3,227
Marketing and advertising
1,371
1,340
1,588
1,662
859
1,071
768
884
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
104,168
—
—
—
—
Other expenses
18,909
17,960
17,557
15,997
14,353
14,644
12,221
11,910
Total noninterest expense
45,451
44,532
43,614
146,491
39,997
37,098
37,633
37,978
(Loss) income before income tax expense
2,447
19,795
26,679
(79,373
)
2,659
24,892
34,628
36,872
Income tax expense
772
4,505
4,864
4,429
2,997
4,667
7,245
8,180
Net (loss) income
1,675
15,290
21,815
(83,802
)
(338
)
20,225
27,383
28,692
Per Share Data:
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
$
0.06
$
0.51
$
0.72
$
(2.78
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.68
$
0.91
$
0.94
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
$
0.06
$
0.50
$
0.72
$
(2.78
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.67
$
0.91
$
0.94
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
30,275,001
30,199,433
30,173,852
30,185,609
30,068,173
29,925,557
29,910,218
30,454,766
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
30,404,262
30,321,644
30,241,699
30,185,609
30,068,173
29,966,962
29,944,692
30,505,468
Actual shares outstanding at period end
30,368,843
30,202,003
30,173,200
30,180,482
30,185,732
29,925,612
29,917,982
29,912,082
Book value per common share at period end
$
40.99
$
40.60
$
40.61
$
38.75
$
41.72
$
42.58
$
40.64
$
40.78
Tangible book value per common share at period end
(1)
$
40.99
$
40.59
$
40.61
$
38.74
$
38.26
$
39.08
$
37.12
$
37.29
Dividend per common share
$
0.17
$
—
$
0.17
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
Performance Ratios (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.06
%
0.48
%
0.70
%
(2.73
)%
(0.01
)%
0.65
%
0.91
%
0.96
%
Return on average common equity
0.55
%
4.94
%
7.22
%
(26.67
)%
(0.11
)%
6.48
%
8.80
%
9.24
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(1)
0.55
%
4.94
%
7.22
%
(28.96
)%
(0.11
)%
7.08
%
9.61
%
10.08
%
Net interest margin
2.28
%
2.29
%
2.37
%
2.40
%
2.43
%
2.45
%
2.43
%
2.49
%
Efficiency ratio
(1)(2)
61.50
%
59.50
%
55.40
%
191.00
%
51.10
%
48.90
%
48.83
%
47.20
%
Other Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
(3)
1.63
%
1.44
%
1.40
%
1.33
%
1.25
%
1.08
%
1.05
%
1.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
64.59
%
54.81
%
83.25
%
110.06
%
108.76
%
131.16
%
118.78
%
267.50
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.79
%
1.90
%
1.22
%
0.88
%
0.79
%
0.57
%
0.64
%
0.28
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans
(3)
0.57
%
0.48
%
0.26
%
0.11
%
1.07
%
0.60
%
0.02
%
0.29
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
11.11
%
10.74
%
10.77
%
10.58
%
10.26
%
10.73
%
10.96
%
10.84
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
15.86
%
15.86
%
15.51
%
15.07
%
14.87
%
14.79
%
14.54
%
14.51
%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.61
%
14.63
%
14.30
%
13.92
%
13.80
%
13.90
%
13.68
%
13.55
%
Tangible common equity ratio
(1)
11.00
%
11.02
%
10.86
%
10.35
%
10.03
%
10.12
%
10.04
%
10.21
%
Average Balances (in thousands):
Total assets
$
12,118,190
$
12,575,722
$
12,360,899
$
12,361,500
$
12,784,470
$
12,283,303
$
11,942,905
$
11,960,111
Total earning assets
$
11,640,162
$
12,303,940
$
12,072,891
$
11,953,446
$
12,365,497
$
11,837,722
$
11,532,186
$
11,546,050
Total loans
(2)
$
7,933,695
$
7,971,907
$
8,026,524
$
8,003,206
$
7,988,941
$
7,963,074
$
7,795,144
$
7,790,555
Total deposits
$
9,883,233
$
10,056,463
$
9,344,414
$
9,225,266
$
9,501,661
$
9,471,369
$
8,946,641
$
8,514,938
Total borrowings
$
794,940
$
1,118,276
$
1,654,736
$
1,721,283
$
1,832,947
$
1,401,917
$
1,646,179
$
2,102,507
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,242,805
$
1,230,573
$
1,201,477
$
1,263,627
$
1,289,656
$
1,238,763
$
1,235,162
$
1,245,647
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)
Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Excludes loans held for sale.
GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Tangible common equity
Common shareholders' equity
$
1,244,891
$
1,226,061
$
1,259,413
Less: Intangible assets
(11
)
(16
)
(104,611
)
Tangible common equity
$
1,244,880
$
1,226,045
$
1,154,802
Tangible common equity ratio
Total assets
$
11,317,361
$
11,129,508
$
11,612,648
Less: Intangible assets
(11
)
(16
)
(104,611
)
Tangible assets
$
11,317,350
$
11,129,492
$
11,508,037
Tangible common equity ratio
11.00
%
11.02
%
10.03
%
Per share calculations
Book value per common share
$
40.99
$
40.60
$
41.72
Less: Intangible book value per common share
$
—
$
(0.01
)
$
(3.46
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
40.99
$
40.59
$
38.26
Shares outstanding at period end
30,368,843
30,202,003
30,185,732
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Average tangible common equity
Average common shareholders' equity
$
1,242,805
$
1,230,573
$
1,289,656
Less: Average intangible assets
(14
)
(19
)
(104,718
)
Average tangible common equity
$
1,242,791
$
1,230,554
$
1,184,938
Return on average tangible common equity
Net (loss) income
$
1,675
$
15,290
$
(338
)
Return on average tangible common equity
0.55
%
4.94
%
(0.11
)%
Efficiency ratio
Net interest income
$
65,649
$
70,794
$
74,698
Noninterest income
8,207
4,067
3,589
Operating revenue
$
73,856
$
74,861
$
78,287
Noninterest expense
$
45,451
$
44,532
$
39,997
Efficiency ratio
61.54
%
59.49
%
51.09
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income
$
65,649
$
70,794
$
74,698
Noninterest income
8,207
4,067
3,589
Less: Noninterest expense
(45,451
)
(44,532
)
(39,997
)
Pre-provision net revenue
$
28,405
$
30,329
$
38,290
Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such tangible equity and related measures are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.
Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.
____________________________
1
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
2
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796
For the March 31, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1f31917-6800-4f81-8c02-417b49f279cc
