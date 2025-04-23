Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Declares Cash Dividend

Eagle Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $1.7 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, alongside a dividend announcement.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of EagleBank, reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, showing a significant decrease in net income to $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million in the previous quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a substantial increase in provision expense and a drop in net interest income, although noninterest income rose by $4.1 million. The bank announced a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on May 16, 2025. Despite challenges, including stressed conditions in the office loan portfolio and a net charge-off increase, loans and deposits both saw growth. The bank's capital ratios remained strong, with a common equity tier one capital ratio of 14.6%. Eagle Bancorp's management expressed optimism about early progress following their strategic focus on core business areas.

Potential Positives

Eagle Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Total deposits increased by $146.2 million, or 1.6%, indicating positive growth in the bank's core funding base.

Noninterest income grew significantly to $8.2 million from $4.1 million in the prior quarter, reflecting successful diversification of revenue sources.

The company reported a decrease in nonperforming assets by $8.5 million, enhancing overall asset quality and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Net income significantly decreased from $15.3 million in the previous quarter to only $1.7 million, indicating potential financial instability.

The provision for credit losses rose dramatically to $26.3 million from $12.1 million in the prior quarter, suggesting increased concern over loan performance and asset quality.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 1.63%, up from 1.44%, signaling heightened risks in the loan portfolio, particularly in the office lending sector.

FAQ

What were Eagle Bancorp's key financial results for Q1 2025?

Eagle Bancorp reported a net income of $1.7 million, down from $15.3 million in Q4 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.06.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend of $0.165 per share will be payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.

What contributed to the decline in net income in Q1 2025?

The decline was primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense and a $5.1 million drop in net interest income.

How did total deposits change in Q1 2025?

Total deposits increased by $146.2 million, reflecting a 1.6% growth compared to the prior quarter.

What were the concerns regarding asset quality for Eagle Bancorp?

Concerns included increased provisions for credit losses, a significant portion of nonperforming assets, and a rise in substandard loans in the office portfolio.

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Eagle reported net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share during the fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")



1



in the first quarter was $28.4 million compared to $30.3 million for the prior quarter.





The $13.6 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense, a $5.1 million decline in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses. These factors were partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in noninterest income.





Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.





"In the first quarter, we began to see tangible results from our strategic focus,'' said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We achieved solid period-end growth in our C&I portfolio, which increased by $109 million, or 4.3%, and total deposits grew by $146.2 million, or 1.6%. Both increases reflect the continued emphasis we’ve placed on these core areas of our business. We are encouraged by this early progress, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Company to return to sustained profitability as we navigate this environment."





Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We grew deposits across both digital and branch channels in the first quarter, though a continued shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing accounts pressured net interest margin. Valuation risk in our office portfolio remains a concern and was the primary driver of the provision for credit losses. The credit loss reserve coverage rose to 1.63% of total loans, up 19 basis points from last quarter. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.6% and our tangible common equity



1



ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with long-term franchise value and our objective of capital accretion."





Ms. Riel added, "I want to thank all our employees for their continued dedication and for helping to cultivate a culture grounded in respect, collaboration, and service — both within our organization and across the communities we serve."









First Quarter 2025 Key Elements











The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.



The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.



The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at quarter-end; up from 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage



2



was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.



The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at quarter-end; up from 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.



Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million to $202.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and were 1.79% of total assets compared to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $4.6 million offset by a reduction of $12.9 million. The reduction was predominantly associated with the $11.2 million nonperforming loans that were charged off during the quarter.



Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million to $202.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and were 1.79% of total assets compared to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $4.6 million offset by a reduction of $12.9 million. The reduction was predominantly associated with the $11.2 million nonperforming loans that were charged off during the quarter.



Substandard loans increased $75.2 million to $501.6 million primarily reflecting continued stress within the office loan portfolio. Special mention loans increased $28.6 million to $273.4 million at March 31, 2025 as we proactively identified credits showing signs of potential weakness. These increases reflect our conservative credit risk management approach and the ongoing impact of the uncertain operating environment in the Washington DC metro area.



Substandard loans increased $75.2 million to $501.6 million primarily reflecting continued stress within the office loan portfolio. Special mention loans increased $28.6 million to $273.4 million at March 31, 2025 as we proactively identified credits showing signs of potential weakness. These increases reflect our conservative credit risk management approach and the ongoing impact of the uncertain operating environment in the Washington DC metro area.



Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.57% compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter 2024.



Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.57% compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter 2024.



The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.28% for the first quarter 2025, compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits versus noninterest bearing deposits in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter.



The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.28% for the first quarter 2025, compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits versus noninterest bearing deposits in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter.



At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio



1



, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.00%, 11.00%, and 14.61%, respectively.



At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio , and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.00%, 11.00%, and 14.61%, respectively.



Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% of deposits, compared to $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits from the fourth quarter.



Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% of deposits, compared to $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits from the fourth quarter.



Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, up $244.9 million from the prior quarter.











Income Statement













Net interest income



was $65.6 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $70.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by two fewer days in the quarter, lower average interest bearing cash balances, lower rates on loans, and a higher average mix of interest bearing deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined due to lower rates.



was $65.6 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $70.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by two fewer days in the quarter, lower average interest bearing cash balances, lower rates on loans, and a higher average mix of interest bearing deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined due to lower rates.





Provision for credit losses



was $26.3 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $12.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to the replenishment of the reserve following net charge-offs of $11.2 million and an increase in the qualitative overlay. The increase in the overlay relates to updated assumptions associated with the probability of default and probability of loss associated with commercial real estate office loans. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $0.3 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.



was $26.3 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $12.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to the replenishment of the reserve following net charge-offs of $11.2 million and an increase in the qualitative overlay. The increase in the overlay relates to updated assumptions associated with the probability of default and probability of loss associated with commercial real estate office loans. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $0.3 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.





Noninterest income



was $8.2 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was an increase in income associated with a $200 million separate account BOLI transaction that was entered into in the first quarter.



was $8.2 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was an increase in income associated with a $200 million separate account BOLI transaction that was entered into in the first quarter.





Noninterest expense



was $45.5 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $44.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased legal, accounting, and professional fees.











Loans and Funding













Total loans



were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by an increase in owner occupied commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, offset by a decrease in income producing commercial real estate loans.



were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by an increase in owner occupied commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, offset by a decrease in income producing commercial real estate loans.





Total deposits



at quarter-end were $9.3 billion, up $146.2 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposit accounts. Period end deposits have increased $775.8 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of March 31, 2024.







at quarter-end were $9.3 billion, up $146.2 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposit accounts. Period end deposits have increased $775.8 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of March 31, 2024.





Other short-term borrowings



were $0.5 billion at March 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter-end.











Asset Quality













Allowance for credit losses



was 1.63% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.



was 1.63% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.





Net charge-offs



were $11.2 million for the quarter compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



were $11.2 million for the quarter compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Nonperforming assets



were $202.9 million at March 31, 2025.







NPAs



as a percentage of assets were 1.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% at the prior quarter-end. At March 31, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million. The decrease in NPAs was predominantly associated with charge-offs as previously noted.







Loans 30-89 days past due



were $83.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million at the prior quarter-end.











were $202.9 million at March 31, 2025.









Capital













Total shareholders' equity



was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, up 1.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $18.8 million was due to an increase in valuations of available-for-sale securities.



was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, up 1.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $18.8 million was due to an increase in valuations of available-for-sale securities.





Book value per share and tangible book value per share







3





was $40.99 and $40.99, up 1.0% from the prior quarter-end.









Additional financial information:



The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.







About Eagle Bancorp:



The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.







Conference call:



Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ctj63jcb





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ctj63jcb



For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI971bee7d90814ddfa9d86f2a9d158184











A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, May 8, 2025:



https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/















Forward-looking statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.



















Eagle Bancorp, Inc



.











Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













Interest Income































Interest and fees on loans





$





126,136













$





132,943













$





137,994













Interest and dividends on investment securities









11,912

















12,307

















12,680













Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments









15,803

















23,045

















24,862













Interest on federal funds sold









27

















122

















66













Total interest income









153,878

















168,417

















175,602















Interest Expense































Interest on deposits









77,211

















83,002

















79,383













Interest on customer repurchase agreements









260

















294

















315













Interest on other short-term borrowings









8,733

















9,530

















21,206













Interest on long-term borrowings









2,025

















4,797

















—













Total interest expense









88,229

















97,623

















100,904















Net Interest Income











65,649

















70,794

















74,698















Provision for Credit Losses











26,255

















12,132

















35,175















Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments











(297





)













(1,598





)













456















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses











39,691

















60,260

















39,067











































Noninterest Income































Service charges on deposits









1,743

















1,744

















1,699













Gain on sale of loans









—

















—

















—













Net gain on sale of investment securities









4

















4

















4













Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance









4,282

















742

















703













Other income









2,178

















1,577

















1,183













Total noninterest income









8,207

















4,067

















3,589















Noninterest Expense































Salaries and employee benefits









21,968

















22,597

















21,726













Premises and equipment expenses









3,203

















2,635

















3,059













Marketing and advertising









1,371

















1,340

















859













Data processing









3,978

















3,870

















3,293













Legal, accounting and professional fees









3,122

















641

















2,507













FDIC insurance









8,962

















9,281

















6,412













Other expenses









2,847

















4,168

















2,141













Total noninterest expense









45,451

















44,532

















39,997















Income Before Income Tax Expense











2,447

















19,795

















2,659















Income Tax Expense











772

















4,505

















2,997















Net (Loss) Income







$





1,675













$





15,290













$





(338





)







































(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share































Basic





$





0.06













$





0.51













$





(0.01





)









Diluted





$





0.06













$





0.50













$





(0.01





)



















































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





12,516













$





11,882













$





10,076













Federal funds sold









2,968

















2,581

















11,343













Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments









661,173

















619,017

















696,453













Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,330,077, $1,408,935, and $1,613,659 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $0, $22, and $17, respectively)









1,214,237

















1,267,404

















1,445,034













Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,275, $1,306, and $1,957 respectively (fair value of $820,530, $820,381, and $878,159 respectively)









924,473

















938,647

















1,000,732













Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock









51,467

















51,763

















54,678













Loans held for sale









15,251

















—

















—













Loans









7,943,306

















7,934,888

















7,982,702













Less: allowance for credit losses









(129,469





)













(114,390





)













(99,684





)









Loans, net









7,813,837

















7,820,498

















7,883,018













Premises and equipment, net









7,079

















7,694

















9,504













Operating lease right-of-use assets









32,769

















18,494

















17,679













Deferred income taxes









84,798

















91,472

















87,813













Bank-owned life insurance









320,055

















115,806

















113,624













Goodwill and intangible assets, net









11

















16

















104,611













Other real estate owned









2,459

















2,743

















773













Other assets









174,268

















181,491

















177,310















Total Assets











11,317,361

















11,129,508

















11,612,648















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing demand









1,607,826

















1,544,403

















1,835,524













Interest-bearing transaction









926,722

















1,211,791

















1,207,566













Savings and money market









3,558,919

















3,599,221

















3,235,391













Time deposits









3,183,801

















2,775,663

















2,222,958













Total deposits









9,277,268

















9,131,078

















8,501,439













Customer repurchase agreements









32,357

















33,157

















37,059













Other short-term borrowings









490,000

















490,000

















1,669,948













Long-term borrowings









76,181

















76,108

















—













Operating lease liabilities









38,484

















23,815

















21,611













Reserve for unfunded commitments









3,166

















3,463

















6,045













Other liabilities









155,014

















145,826

















117,133















Total Liabilities











10,072,470

















9,903,447

















10,353,235















Shareholders' Equity































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,368,843, 30,202,003, and 30,185,732 respectively









300

















298

















297













Additional paid-in capital









386,535

















384,932

















377,334













Retained earnings









978,995

















982,304

















1,047,550













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(120,939





)













(141,473





)













(165,768





)











Total Shareholders' Equity











1,244,891

















1,226,061

















1,259,413















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$





11,317,361













$





11,129,508













$





11,612,648























































































Loan Mix and Asset Quality







(Dollars in thousands)











































March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024

















Amount









%













Amount









%













Amount









%













Loan Balances - Period End:











































Commercial





$





1,178,343









15





%









$





1,183,341









15





%









$





1,408,767









18





%









PPP loans









226









—





%













287









—





%









$





467









—





%









Income producing - commercial real estate









3,967,124









49





%













4,064,846









51





%









$





4,040,655









50





%









Owner occupied - commercial real estate









1,403,668









18





%













1,269,669









16





%









$





1,185,582









15





%









Real estate mortgage - residential









48,821









1





%













50,535









1





%









$





72,087









1





%









Construction - commercial and residential









1,210,788









15





%













1,210,763









15





%









$





1,082,556









13





%









Construction - C&I (owner occupied)









83,417









1





%













103,259









1





%









$





138,379









2





%









Home equity









50,121









1





%













51,130









1





%









$





53,251









1





%









Other consumer









798









—





%













1,058









—





%









$





958









—





%









Total loans





$





7,943,306









100





%









$





7,934,888









100





%









$





7,982,702









100





%



























Three Months Ended or As Of

















March 31,





















December 31,





















March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















Asset Quality:































Nonperforming loans





$





200,447













$





208,707













$





91,491













Other real estate owned









2,459

















2,743

















773













Nonperforming assets





$





202,906













$





211,450













$





92,264













Net charge-offs





$





11,230













$





9,535













$





21,430













Special mention





$





273,380













$





244,807













$





265,348













Substandard





$





501,565













$





426,366













$





361,776























































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)



































































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













ASSETS























































Interest earning assets:





















































Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments





$





1,445,054













$





15,803









4.44





%









$





1,948,436













$





23,045









4.71





%









Loans held for sale



(1)











169

















—









—





%













—

















—









—





%









Loans



(1) (2)











7,933,695

















126,136









6.45





%













7,971,907

















132,943









6.63





%









Investment securities available-for-sale



(2)











1,321,954

















6,858









2.10





%













1,417,958

















7,142









2.00





%









Investment securities held-to-maturity



(2)











933,880

















5,055









2.20





%













952,800

















5,165









2.16





%









Federal funds sold









5,410

















27









2.02





%













12,839

















122









3.78





%









Total interest earning assets









11,640,162

















153,879









5.36





%













12,303,940

















168,417









5.45





%









Total noninterest earning assets









596,585

































386,014





























Less: allowance for credit losses









(118,557





)





























(114,232





)

























Total noninterest earning assets









478,028

































271,782































TOTAL ASSETS







$





12,118,190





























$





12,575,722



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing transaction





$





1,368,609













$





9,908









2.94





%









$





1,674,997













$





13,048









3.10





%









Savings and money market









3,682,217

















32,389









3.57





%













3,648,502

















35,262









3.84





%









Time deposits









2,951,111

















34,914









4.80





%













2,804,870

















34,692









4.92





%









Total interest bearing deposits









8,001,937

















77,211









3.91





%













8,128,369

















83,002









4.06





%









Customer repurchase agreements









36,572

















260









2.88





%













38,750

















294









3.02





%









Other short-term borrowings









682,222

















8,733









5.19





%













1,003,587

















12,296









4.87





%









Long-term borrowings









76,146

















2,025









10.79





%













75,939

















2,031









10.64





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









8,796,877

















88,229









4.07





%













9,246,645

















97,623









4.20





%









Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest bearing demand









1,881,296

































1,928,094





























Other liabilities









197,212

































170,411





























Total noninterest bearing liabilities









2,078,508

































2,098,505





























Shareholders' equity









1,242,805

































1,230,573































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





12,118,190





























$





12,575,723





























Net interest income













$





65,650

























$





70,794

















Net interest spread





















1.29





%

























1.25





%









Net interest margin





















2.28





%

























2.29





%









Cost of funds





















3.35





%

























3.48





%





















(1)









Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.









(2)









Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.















































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)



































































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024

















Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













ASSETS























































Interest earning assets:





















































Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments





$





1,445,054













$





15,803









4.44





%









$





1,841,771













$





24,862









5.43





%









Loans held for sale



(1)











169

















—









—





%













—

















—









—





%









Loans



(1) (2)











7,933,695

















126,136









6.45





%













7,988,941

















137,994









6.95





%









Investment securities available-for-sale



(2)











1,321,954

















6,858









2.10





%













1,516,503

















7,247









1.92





%









Investment securities held-to-maturity



(2)











933,880

















5,055









2.20





%













1,011,231

















5,433









2.16





%









Federal funds sold









5,410

















27









2.02





%













7,051

















66









3.76





%









Total interest earning assets









11,640,162

















153,879









5.36





%













12,365,497

















175,602









5.71





%









Total noninterest earning assets









596,585

































508,987





























Less: allowance for credit losses









(118,557





)





























(90,014





)

























Total noninterest earning assets









478,028

































418,973































TOTAL ASSETS







$





12,118,190





























$





12,784,470



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing transaction





$





1,368,609













$





9,908









2.94





%









$





1,833,493













$





16,830









3.69





%









Savings and money market









3,682,217

















32,389









3.57





%













3,423,388

















35,930









4.22





%









Time deposits









2,951,111

















34,914









4.80





%













2,187,320

















26,623









4.90





%









Total interest bearing deposits









8,001,937

















77,211









3.91





%













—

















—









4.29





%









Customer repurchase agreements









36,572

















260









2.88





%













36,084

















315









3.51





%









Other short-term borrowings









682,222

















8,733









5.19





%













1,796,863

















21,206









4.75





%









Long-term borrowings









76,146

















2,025









10.79





%













—

















—









—





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









8,796,877

















88,229









4.07





%













9,277,148

















100,904









4.37





%









Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest bearing demand









1,881,296

































2,057,460





























Other liabilities









197,212

































160,206





























Total noninterest bearing liabilities









2,078,508

































2,217,666





























Shareholders' equity









1,242,805

































1,289,656































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





12,118,190





























$





12,784,470





























Net interest income













$





65,650

























$





74,698

















Net interest spread





















1.29





%

























1.34





%









Net interest margin





















2.28





%

























2.43





%









Cost of funds





















3.35





%

























3.58





%





















(1)









Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2)









Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.















































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,















Income Statements:











2025













2024













2024













2024













2024













2023













2023













2023











Total interest income





$





153,878













$





168,417













$





173,813













$





169,731













$





175,602













$





167,421













$





161,149













$





156,510













Total interest expense









88,229

















97,623

















101,970

















98,378

















100,904

















94,429

















90,430

















84,699













Net interest income









65,649

















70,794

















71,843

















71,353

















74,698

















72,992

















70,719

















71,811













Provision for credit losses









26,255

















12,132

















10,094

















8,959

















35,175

















14,490

















5,644

















5,238













Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments









(297





)













(1,598





)













(1,593





)













608

















456

















(594





)













(839





)













318













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









39,691

















60,260

















63,342

















61,786

















39,067

















59,096

















65,914

















66,255













Noninterest income before investment gain









8,203

















4,063

















6,948

















5,329

















3,585

















2,891

















6,342

















8,593













Net gain on sale of investment securities









4

















4

















3

















3

















4

















3

















5

















2













Total noninterest income









8,207

















4,067

















6,951

















5,332

















3,589

















2,894

















6,347

















8,595













Salaries and employee benefits









21,968

















22,597

















21,675

















21,770

















21,726

















18,416

















21,549

















21,957













Premises and equipment expenses









3,203

















2,635

















2,794

















2,894

















3,059

















2,967

















3,095

















3,227













Marketing and advertising









1,371

















1,340

















1,588

















1,662

















859

















1,071

















768

















884













Goodwill impairment









—

















—

















—

















104,168

















—

















—

















—

















—













Other expenses









18,909

















17,960

















17,557

















15,997

















14,353

















14,644

















12,221

















11,910













Total noninterest expense









45,451

















44,532

















43,614

















146,491

















39,997

















37,098

















37,633

















37,978













(Loss) income before income tax expense









2,447

















19,795

















26,679

















(79,373





)













2,659

















24,892

















34,628

















36,872













Income tax expense









772

















4,505

















4,864

















4,429

















2,997

















4,667

















7,245

















8,180













Net (loss) income









1,675

















15,290

















21,815

















(83,802





)













(338





)













20,225

















27,383

















28,692

















Per Share Data:









































































(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic





$





0.06













$





0.51













$





0.72













$





(2.78





)









$





(0.01





)









$





0.68













$





0.91













$





0.94













(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted





$





0.06













$





0.50













$





0.72













$





(2.78





)









$





(0.01





)









$





0.67













$





0.91













$





0.94













Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic









30,275,001

















30,199,433

















30,173,852

















30,185,609

















30,068,173

















29,925,557

















29,910,218

















30,454,766













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









30,404,262

















30,321,644

















30,241,699

















30,185,609

















30,068,173

















29,966,962

















29,944,692

















30,505,468













Actual shares outstanding at period end









30,368,843

















30,202,003

















30,173,200

















30,180,482

















30,185,732

















29,925,612

















29,917,982

















29,912,082













Book value per common share at period end





$





40.99













$





40.60













$





40.61













$





38.75













$





41.72













$





42.58













$





40.64













$





40.78













Tangible book value per common share at period end





(1)









$





40.99













$





40.59













$





40.61













$





38.74













$





38.26













$





39.08













$





37.12













$





37.29













Dividend per common share





$





0.17













$





—













$





0.17













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45

















Performance Ratios (annualized):









































































Return on average assets









0.06





%













0.48





%













0.70





%









(2.73





)%









(0.01





)%













0.65





%













0.91





%













0.96





%









Return on average common equity









0.55





%













4.94





%













7.22





%









(26.67





)%









(0.11





)%













6.48





%













8.80





%













9.24





%









Return on average tangible common equity



(1)











0.55





%













4.94





%













7.22





%









(28.96





)%









(0.11





)%













7.08





%













9.61





%













10.08





%









Net interest margin









2.28





%













2.29





%













2.37





%













2.40





%













2.43





%













2.45





%













2.43





%













2.49





%









Efficiency ratio





(1)(2)













61.50





%













59.50





%













55.40





%













191.00





%













51.10





%













48.90





%













48.83





%













47.20





%













Other Ratios:









































































Allowance for credit losses to total loans





(3)













1.63





%













1.44





%













1.40





%













1.33





%













1.25





%













1.08





%













1.05





%













1.00





%









Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans









64.59





%













54.81





%













83.25





%













110.06





%













108.76





%













131.16





%













118.78





%













267.50





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









1.79





%













1.90





%













1.22





%













0.88





%













0.79





%













0.57





%













0.64





%













0.28





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans





(3)













0.57





%













0.48





%













0.26





%













0.11





%













1.07





%













0.60





%













0.02





%













0.29





%









Tier 1 capital (to average assets)









11.11





%













10.74





%













10.77





%













10.58





%













10.26





%













10.73





%













10.96





%













10.84





%









Total capital (to risk weighted assets)









15.86





%













15.86





%













15.51





%













15.07





%













14.87





%













14.79





%













14.54





%













14.51





%









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)









14.61





%













14.63





%













14.30





%













13.92





%













13.80





%













13.90





%













13.68





%













13.55





%









Tangible common equity ratio





(1)













11.00





%













11.02





%













10.86





%













10.35





%













10.03





%













10.12





%













10.04





%













10.21





%













Average Balances (in thousands):









































































Total assets





$





12,118,190













$





12,575,722













$





12,360,899













$





12,361,500













$





12,784,470













$





12,283,303













$





11,942,905













$





11,960,111













Total earning assets





$





11,640,162













$





12,303,940













$





12,072,891













$





11,953,446













$





12,365,497













$





11,837,722













$





11,532,186













$





11,546,050













Total loans





(2)









$





7,933,695













$





7,971,907













$





8,026,524













$





8,003,206













$





7,988,941













$





7,963,074













$





7,795,144













$





7,790,555













Total deposits





$





9,883,233













$





10,056,463













$





9,344,414













$





9,225,266













$





9,501,661













$





9,471,369













$





8,946,641













$





8,514,938













Total borrowings





$





794,940













$





1,118,276













$





1,654,736













$





1,721,283













$





1,832,947













$





1,401,917













$





1,646,179













$





2,102,507













Total shareholders' equity





$





1,242,805













$





1,230,573













$





1,201,477













$





1,263,627













$





1,289,656













$





1,238,763













$





1,235,162













$





1,245,647

























(1)









A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.









(2)









Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.









(3)









Excludes loans held for sale.















































GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)











































March 31,





















December 31,





















March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024















Tangible common equity

































Common shareholders' equity





$





1,244,891













$





1,226,061













$





1,259,413













Less: Intangible assets









(11





)













(16





)













(104,611





)









Tangible common equity





$





1,244,880













$





1,226,045













$





1,154,802













































Tangible common equity ratio

































Total assets





$





11,317,361













$





11,129,508













$





11,612,648













Less: Intangible assets









(11





)













(16





)













(104,611





)









Tangible assets





$





11,317,350













$





11,129,492













$





11,508,037









































Tangible common equity ratio









11.00





%













11.02





%













10.03





%









































Per share calculations

































Book value per common share





$





40.99













$





40.60













$





41.72













Less: Intangible book value per common share





$





—













$





(0.01





)









$





(3.46





)









Tangible book value per common share





$





40.99













$





40.59













$





38.26









































Shares outstanding at period end









30,368,843

















30,202,003

















30,185,732



































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















December 31,





















March 31,





























2025





















2024





















2024















Average tangible common equity





































Average common shareholders' equity









$





1,242,805













$





1,230,573













$





1,289,656













Less: Average intangible assets













(14





)













(19





)













(104,718





)









Average tangible common equity









$





1,242,791













$





1,230,554













$





1,184,938

















































Return on average tangible common equity





































Net (loss) income









$





1,675













$





15,290













$





(338





)









Return on average tangible common equity













0.55





%













4.94





%









(0.11





)%













































Efficiency ratio





































Net interest income









$





65,649













$





70,794













$





74,698













Noninterest income













8,207

















4,067

















3,589













Operating revenue









$





73,856













$





74,861













$





78,287













Noninterest expense









$





45,451













$





44,532













$





39,997













































Efficiency ratio













61.54





%













59.49





%













51.09





%













































Pre-provision net revenue





































Net interest income









$





65,649













$





70,794













$





74,698













Noninterest income













8,207

















4,067

















3,589













Less: Noninterest expense













(45,451





)













(44,532





)













(39,997





)









Pre-provision net revenue









$





28,405













$





30,329













$





38,290





































































Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such tangible equity and related measures are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.





The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.





Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.





____________________________







1



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.







2



Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.







3



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.







EAGLE BANCORP, INC.









CONTACT:







Eric R. Newell





240.497.1796





For the March 31, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1f31917-6800-4f81-8c02-417b49f279cc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.