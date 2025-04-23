Stocks
EGBN

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Declares Cash Dividend

April 23, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Eagle Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $1.7 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, alongside a dividend announcement.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of EagleBank, reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, showing a significant decrease in net income to $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million in the previous quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a substantial increase in provision expense and a drop in net interest income, although noninterest income rose by $4.1 million. The bank announced a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on May 16, 2025. Despite challenges, including stressed conditions in the office loan portfolio and a net charge-off increase, loans and deposits both saw growth. The bank's capital ratios remained strong, with a common equity tier one capital ratio of 14.6%. Eagle Bancorp's management expressed optimism about early progress following their strategic focus on core business areas.

Potential Positives

  • Eagle Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Total deposits increased by $146.2 million, or 1.6%, indicating positive growth in the bank's core funding base.
  • Noninterest income grew significantly to $8.2 million from $4.1 million in the prior quarter, reflecting successful diversification of revenue sources.
  • The company reported a decrease in nonperforming assets by $8.5 million, enhancing overall asset quality and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income significantly decreased from $15.3 million in the previous quarter to only $1.7 million, indicating potential financial instability.
  • The provision for credit losses rose dramatically to $26.3 million from $12.1 million in the prior quarter, suggesting increased concern over loan performance and asset quality.
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 1.63%, up from 1.44%, signaling heightened risks in the loan portfolio, particularly in the office lending sector.

FAQ

What were Eagle Bancorp's key financial results for Q1 2025?

Eagle Bancorp reported a net income of $1.7 million, down from $15.3 million in Q4 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.06.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend of $0.165 per share will be payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.

What contributed to the decline in net income in Q1 2025?

The decline was primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense and a $5.1 million drop in net interest income.

How did total deposits change in Q1 2025?

Total deposits increased by $146.2 million, reflecting a 1.6% growth compared to the prior quarter.

What were the concerns regarding asset quality for Eagle Bancorp?

Concerns included increased provisions for credit losses, a significant portion of nonperforming assets, and a rise in substandard loans in the office portfolio.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$EGBN Insider Trading Activity

$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590
  • ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FOURTHSTONE LLC added 1,012,182 shares (+382.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,347,097
  • NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 692,593 shares (+251.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,028,195
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 264,444 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,883,477
  • AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 210,858 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,488,633
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 187,012 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,867,922
  • JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 177,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,630,606
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 160,962 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,189,840

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Eagle reported net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share during the fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")

1

in the first quarter was $28.4 million compared to $30.3 million for the prior quarter.



The $13.6 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense, a $5.1 million decline in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses. These factors were partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in noninterest income.



Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.



"In the first quarter, we began to see tangible results from our strategic focus,'' said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We achieved solid period-end growth in our C&I portfolio, which increased by $109 million, or 4.3%, and total deposits grew by $146.2 million, or 1.6%. Both increases reflect the continued emphasis we’ve placed on these core areas of our business. We are encouraged by this early progress, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Company to return to sustained profitability as we navigate this environment."



Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We grew deposits across both digital and branch channels in the first quarter, though a continued shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing accounts pressured net interest margin. Valuation risk in our office portfolio remains a concern and was the primary driver of the provision for credit losses. The credit loss reserve coverage rose to 1.63% of total loans, up 19 basis points from last quarter. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.6% and our tangible common equity

1

ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with long-term franchise value and our objective of capital accretion."



Ms. Riel added, "I want to thank all our employees for their continued dedication and for helping to cultivate a culture grounded in respect, collaboration, and service — both within our organization and across the communities we serve."





First Quarter 2025 Key Elements





  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.


  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at quarter-end; up from 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage

    2

    was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.


  • Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million to $202.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and were 1.79% of total assets compared to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $4.6 million offset by a reduction of $12.9 million. The reduction was predominantly associated with the $11.2 million nonperforming loans that were charged off during the quarter.


  • Substandard loans increased $75.2 million to $501.6 million primarily reflecting continued stress within the office loan portfolio. Special mention loans increased $28.6 million to $273.4 million at March 31, 2025 as we proactively identified credits showing signs of potential weakness. These increases reflect our conservative credit risk management approach and the ongoing impact of the uncertain operating environment in the Washington DC metro area.


  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.57% compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter 2024.


  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.28% for the first quarter 2025, compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits versus noninterest bearing deposits in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter.


  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio

    1

    , and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.00%, 11.00%, and 14.61%, respectively.


  • Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% of deposits, compared to $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits from the fourth quarter.


  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, up $244.9 million from the prior quarter.





Income Statement






  • Net interest income

    was $65.6 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $70.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by two fewer days in the quarter, lower average interest bearing cash balances, lower rates on loans, and a higher average mix of interest bearing deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined due to lower rates.



  • Provision for credit losses

    was $26.3 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $12.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to the replenishment of the reserve following net charge-offs of $11.2 million and an increase in the qualitative overlay. The increase in the overlay relates to updated assumptions associated with the probability of default and probability of loss associated with commercial real estate office loans. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $0.3 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.



  • Noninterest income

    was $8.2 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was an increase in income associated with a $200 million separate account BOLI transaction that was entered into in the first quarter.



  • Noninterest expense

    was $45.5 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $44.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased legal, accounting, and professional fees.





Loans and Funding






  • Total loans

    were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by an increase in owner occupied commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, offset by a decrease in income producing commercial real estate loans.



  • Total deposits

    at quarter-end were $9.3 billion, up $146.2 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposit accounts. Period end deposits have increased $775.8 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of March 31, 2024.





  • Other short-term borrowings

    were $0.5 billion at March 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter-end.





Asset Quality






  • Allowance for credit losses

    was 1.63% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.



  • Net charge-offs

    were $11.2 million for the quarter compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



  • Nonperforming assets

    were $202.9 million at March 31, 2025.



    • NPAs

      as a percentage of assets were 1.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% at the prior quarter-end. At March 31, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million. The decrease in NPAs was predominantly associated with charge-offs as previously noted.



    • Loans 30-89 days past due

      were $83.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million at the prior quarter-end.









Capital






  • Total shareholders' equity

    was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, up 1.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $18.8 million was due to an increase in valuations of available-for-sale securities.



  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share



    3


    was $40.99 and $40.99, up 1.0% from the prior quarter-end.




Additional financial information:

The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.




About Eagle Bancorp:

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.




Conference call:

Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:






Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc

.


Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans
$
126,136


$
132,943


$
137,994

Interest and dividends on investment securities

11,912



12,307



12,680

Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments

15,803



23,045



24,862

Interest on federal funds sold

27



122



66

Total interest income

153,878



168,417



175,602


Interest Expense





Interest on deposits

77,211



83,002



79,383

Interest on customer repurchase agreements

260



294



315

Interest on other short-term borrowings

8,733



9,530



21,206

Interest on long-term borrowings

2,025



4,797






Total interest expense

88,229



97,623



100,904


Net Interest Income

65,649



70,794



74,698


Provision for Credit Losses

26,255



12,132



35,175


Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

(297
)


(1,598
)


456


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

39,691



60,260



39,067








Noninterest Income





Service charges on deposits

1,743



1,744



1,699

Gain on sale of loans














Net gain on sale of investment securities

4



4



4

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

4,282



742



703

Other income

2,178



1,577



1,183

Total noninterest income

8,207



4,067



3,589


Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits

21,968



22,597



21,726

Premises and equipment expenses

3,203



2,635



3,059

Marketing and advertising

1,371



1,340



859

Data processing

3,978



3,870



3,293

Legal, accounting and professional fees

3,122



641



2,507

FDIC insurance

8,962



9,281



6,412

Other expenses

2,847



4,168



2,141

Total noninterest expense

45,451



44,532



39,997


Income Before Income Tax Expense

2,447



19,795



2,659


Income Tax Expense

772



4,505



2,997


Net (Loss) Income
$
1,675


$
15,290


$
(338
)








(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share





Basic
$
0.06


$
0.51


$
(0.01
)

Diluted
$
0.06


$
0.50


$
(0.01
)































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
12,516


$
11,882


$
10,076

Federal funds sold

2,968



2,581



11,343

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments

661,173



619,017



696,453

Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,330,077, $1,408,935, and $1,613,659 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $0, $22, and $17, respectively)

1,214,237



1,267,404



1,445,034

Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,275, $1,306, and $1,957 respectively (fair value of $820,530, $820,381, and $878,159 respectively)

924,473



938,647



1,000,732

Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

51,467



51,763



54,678

Loans held for sale

15,251











Loans

7,943,306



7,934,888



7,982,702

Less: allowance for credit losses

(129,469
)


(114,390
)


(99,684
)

Loans, net

7,813,837



7,820,498



7,883,018

Premises and equipment, net

7,079



7,694



9,504

Operating lease right-of-use assets

32,769



18,494



17,679

Deferred income taxes

84,798



91,472



87,813

Bank-owned life insurance

320,055



115,806



113,624

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

11



16



104,611

Other real estate owned

2,459



2,743



773

Other assets

174,268



181,491



177,310


Total Assets

11,317,361



11,129,508



11,612,648


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

1,607,826



1,544,403



1,835,524

Interest-bearing transaction

926,722



1,211,791



1,207,566

Savings and money market

3,558,919



3,599,221



3,235,391

Time deposits

3,183,801



2,775,663



2,222,958

Total deposits

9,277,268



9,131,078



8,501,439

Customer repurchase agreements

32,357



33,157



37,059

Other short-term borrowings

490,000



490,000



1,669,948

Long-term borrowings

76,181



76,108






Operating lease liabilities

38,484



23,815



21,611

Reserve for unfunded commitments

3,166



3,463



6,045

Other liabilities

155,014



145,826



117,133


Total Liabilities

10,072,470



9,903,447



10,353,235


Shareholders' Equity





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,368,843, 30,202,003, and 30,185,732 respectively

300



298



297

Additional paid-in capital

386,535



384,932



377,334

Retained earnings

978,995



982,304



1,047,550

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(120,939
)


(141,473
)


(165,768
)


Total Shareholders' Equity

1,244,891



1,226,061



1,259,413


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,317,361


$
11,129,508


$
11,612,648

















































































































































































































































































Loan Mix and Asset Quality



(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024



Amount

%


Amount

%


Amount

%


Loan Balances - Period End:








Commercial
$
1,178,343

15
%

$
1,183,341

15
%

$
1,408,767

18
%

PPP loans

226



%


287



%

$
467



%

Income producing - commercial real estate

3,967,124

49
%


4,064,846

51
%

$
4,040,655

50
%

Owner occupied - commercial real estate

1,403,668

18
%


1,269,669

16
%

$
1,185,582

15
%

Real estate mortgage - residential

48,821

1
%


50,535

1
%

$
72,087

1
%

Construction - commercial and residential

1,210,788

15
%


1,210,763

15
%

$
1,082,556

13
%

Construction - C&I (owner occupied)

83,417

1
%


103,259

1
%

$
138,379

2
%

Home equity

50,121

1
%


51,130

1
%

$
53,251

1
%

Other consumer

798



%


1,058



%

$
958



%

Total loans
$
7,943,306

100
%

$
7,934,888

100
%

$
7,982,702

100
%







































































































































Three Months Ended or As Of



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


Asset Quality:





Nonperforming loans
$
200,447


$
208,707


$
91,491

Other real estate owned

2,459



2,743



773

Nonperforming assets
$
202,906


$
211,450


$
92,264

Net charge-offs
$
11,230


$
9,535


$
21,430

Special mention
$
273,380


$
244,807


$
265,348

Substandard
$
501,565


$
426,366


$
361,776






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


ASSETS











Interest earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,445,054


$
15,803

4.44
%

$
1,948,436


$
23,045

4.71
%

Loans held for sale

(1)

169








%












%

Loans

(1) (2)

7,933,695



126,136

6.45
%


7,971,907



132,943

6.63
%

Investment securities available-for-sale

(2)

1,321,954



6,858

2.10
%


1,417,958



7,142

2.00
%

Investment securities held-to-maturity

(2)

933,880



5,055

2.20
%


952,800



5,165

2.16
%

Federal funds sold

5,410



27

2.02
%


12,839



122

3.78
%

Total interest earning assets

11,640,162



153,879

5.36
%


12,303,940



168,417

5.45
%

Total noninterest earning assets

596,585







386,014





Less: allowance for credit losses

(118,557
)






(114,232
)




Total noninterest earning assets

478,028







271,782






TOTAL ASSETS
$
12,118,190






$
12,575,722


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,368,609


$
9,908

2.94
%

$
1,674,997


$
13,048

3.10
%

Savings and money market

3,682,217



32,389

3.57
%


3,648,502



35,262

3.84
%

Time deposits

2,951,111



34,914

4.80
%


2,804,870



34,692

4.92
%

Total interest bearing deposits

8,001,937



77,211

3.91
%


8,128,369



83,002

4.06
%

Customer repurchase agreements

36,572



260

2.88
%


38,750



294

3.02
%

Other short-term borrowings

682,222



8,733

5.19
%


1,003,587



12,296

4.87
%

Long-term borrowings

76,146



2,025

10.79
%


75,939



2,031

10.64
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

8,796,877



88,229

4.07
%


9,246,645



97,623

4.20
%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:











Noninterest bearing demand

1,881,296







1,928,094





Other liabilities

197,212







170,411





Total noninterest bearing liabilities

2,078,508







2,098,505





Shareholders' equity

1,242,805







1,230,573






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
12,118,190






$
12,575,723





Net interest income


$
65,650





$
70,794


Net interest spread




1.29
%





1.25
%

Net interest margin




2.28
%





2.29
%

Cost of funds




3.35
%





3.48
%






















(1)

Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2)

Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


ASSETS











Interest earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,445,054


$
15,803

4.44
%

$
1,841,771


$
24,862

5.43
%

Loans held for sale

(1)

169








%












%

Loans

(1) (2)

7,933,695



126,136

6.45
%


7,988,941



137,994

6.95
%

Investment securities available-for-sale

(2)

1,321,954



6,858

2.10
%


1,516,503



7,247

1.92
%

Investment securities held-to-maturity

(2)

933,880



5,055

2.20
%


1,011,231



5,433

2.16
%

Federal funds sold

5,410



27

2.02
%


7,051



66

3.76
%

Total interest earning assets

11,640,162



153,879

5.36
%


12,365,497



175,602

5.71
%

Total noninterest earning assets

596,585







508,987





Less: allowance for credit losses

(118,557
)






(90,014
)




Total noninterest earning assets

478,028







418,973






TOTAL ASSETS
$
12,118,190






$
12,784,470


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,368,609


$
9,908

2.94
%

$
1,833,493


$
16,830

3.69
%

Savings and money market

3,682,217



32,389

3.57
%


3,423,388



35,930

4.22
%

Time deposits

2,951,111



34,914

4.80
%


2,187,320



26,623

4.90
%

Total interest bearing deposits

8,001,937



77,211

3.91
%










4.29
%

Customer repurchase agreements

36,572



260

2.88
%


36,084



315

3.51
%

Other short-term borrowings

682,222



8,733

5.19
%


1,796,863



21,206

4.75
%

Long-term borrowings

76,146



2,025

10.79
%












%

Total interest bearing liabilities

8,796,877



88,229

4.07
%


9,277,148



100,904

4.37
%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:











Noninterest bearing demand

1,881,296







2,057,460





Other liabilities

197,212







160,206





Total noninterest bearing liabilities

2,078,508







2,217,666





Shareholders' equity

1,242,805







1,289,656






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
12,118,190






$
12,784,470





Net interest income


$
65,650





$
74,698


Net interest spread




1.29
%





1.34
%

Net interest margin




2.28
%





2.43
%

Cost of funds




3.35
%





3.58
%






















(1)

Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2)

Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



Income Statements:

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

Total interest income
$
153,878


$
168,417


$
173,813


$
169,731


$
175,602


$
167,421


$
161,149


$
156,510

Total interest expense

88,229



97,623



101,970



98,378



100,904



94,429



90,430



84,699

Net interest income

65,649



70,794



71,843



71,353



74,698



72,992



70,719



71,811

Provision for credit losses

26,255



12,132



10,094



8,959



35,175



14,490



5,644



5,238

Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments

(297
)


(1,598
)


(1,593
)


608



456



(594
)


(839
)


318

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

39,691



60,260



63,342



61,786



39,067



59,096



65,914



66,255

Noninterest income before investment gain

8,203



4,063



6,948



5,329



3,585



2,891



6,342



8,593

Net gain on sale of investment securities

4



4



3



3



4



3



5



2

Total noninterest income

8,207



4,067



6,951



5,332



3,589



2,894



6,347



8,595

Salaries and employee benefits

21,968



22,597



21,675



21,770



21,726



18,416



21,549



21,957

Premises and equipment expenses

3,203



2,635



2,794



2,894



3,059



2,967



3,095



3,227

Marketing and advertising

1,371



1,340



1,588



1,662



859



1,071



768



884

Goodwill impairment
















104,168





















Other expenses

18,909



17,960



17,557



15,997



14,353



14,644



12,221



11,910

Total noninterest expense

45,451



44,532



43,614



146,491



39,997



37,098



37,633



37,978

(Loss) income before income tax expense

2,447



19,795



26,679



(79,373
)


2,659



24,892



34,628



36,872

Income tax expense

772



4,505



4,864



4,429



2,997



4,667



7,245



8,180

Net (loss) income

1,675



15,290



21,815



(83,802
)


(338
)


20,225



27,383



28,692



Per Share Data:















(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
$
0.06


$
0.51


$
0.72


$
(2.78
)

$
(0.01
)

$
0.68


$
0.91


$
0.94

(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
$
0.06


$
0.50


$
0.72


$
(2.78
)

$
(0.01
)

$
0.67


$
0.91


$
0.94

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

30,275,001



30,199,433



30,173,852



30,185,609



30,068,173



29,925,557



29,910,218



30,454,766

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

30,404,262



30,321,644



30,241,699



30,185,609



30,068,173



29,966,962



29,944,692



30,505,468

Actual shares outstanding at period end

30,368,843



30,202,003



30,173,200



30,180,482



30,185,732



29,925,612



29,917,982



29,912,082

Book value per common share at period end
$
40.99


$
40.60


$
40.61


$
38.75


$
41.72


$
42.58


$
40.64


$
40.78

Tangible book value per common share at period end


(1)
$
40.99


$
40.59


$
40.61


$
38.74


$
38.26


$
39.08


$
37.12


$
37.29

Dividend per common share
$
0.17


$




$
0.17


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45



Performance Ratios (annualized):















Return on average assets

0.06
%


0.48
%


0.70
%

(2.73
)%

(0.01
)%


0.65
%


0.91
%


0.96
%

Return on average common equity

0.55
%


4.94
%


7.22
%

(26.67
)%

(0.11
)%


6.48
%


8.80
%


9.24
%

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)

0.55
%


4.94
%


7.22
%

(28.96
)%

(0.11
)%


7.08
%


9.61
%


10.08
%

Net interest margin

2.28
%


2.29
%


2.37
%


2.40
%


2.43
%


2.45
%


2.43
%


2.49
%

Efficiency ratio


(1)(2)

61.50
%


59.50
%


55.40
%


191.00
%


51.10
%


48.90
%


48.83
%


47.20
%



Other Ratios:















Allowance for credit losses to total loans


(3)

1.63
%


1.44
%


1.40
%


1.33
%


1.25
%


1.08
%


1.05
%


1.00
%

Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans

64.59
%


54.81
%


83.25
%


110.06
%


108.76
%


131.16
%


118.78
%


267.50
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.79
%


1.90
%


1.22
%


0.88
%


0.79
%


0.57
%


0.64
%


0.28
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans


(3)

0.57
%


0.48
%


0.26
%


0.11
%


1.07
%


0.60
%


0.02
%


0.29
%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

11.11
%


10.74
%


10.77
%


10.58
%


10.26
%


10.73
%


10.96
%


10.84
%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

15.86
%


15.86
%


15.51
%


15.07
%


14.87
%


14.79
%


14.54
%


14.51
%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.61
%


14.63
%


14.30
%


13.92
%


13.80
%


13.90
%


13.68
%


13.55
%

Tangible common equity ratio


(1)

11.00
%


11.02
%


10.86
%


10.35
%


10.03
%


10.12
%


10.04
%


10.21
%



Average Balances (in thousands):















Total assets
$
12,118,190


$
12,575,722


$
12,360,899


$
12,361,500


$
12,784,470


$
12,283,303


$
11,942,905


$
11,960,111

Total earning assets
$
11,640,162


$
12,303,940


$
12,072,891


$
11,953,446


$
12,365,497


$
11,837,722


$
11,532,186


$
11,546,050

Total loans


(2)
$
7,933,695


$
7,971,907


$
8,026,524


$
8,003,206


$
7,988,941


$
7,963,074


$
7,795,144


$
7,790,555

Total deposits
$
9,883,233


$
10,056,463


$
9,344,414


$
9,225,266


$
9,501,661


$
9,471,369


$
8,946,641


$
8,514,938

Total borrowings
$
794,940


$
1,118,276


$
1,654,736


$
1,721,283


$
1,832,947


$
1,401,917


$
1,646,179


$
2,102,507

Total shareholders' equity
$
1,242,805


$
1,230,573


$
1,201,477


$
1,263,627


$
1,289,656


$
1,238,763


$
1,235,162


$
1,245,647



























(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.

(2)

Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Excludes loans held for sale.































































































































































































































































GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024



Tangible common equity





Common shareholders' equity
$
1,244,891


$
1,226,061


$
1,259,413

Less: Intangible assets

(11
)


(16
)


(104,611
)

Tangible common equity
$
1,244,880


$
1,226,045


$
1,154,802









Tangible common equity ratio





Total assets
$
11,317,361


$
11,129,508


$
11,612,648

Less: Intangible assets

(11
)


(16
)


(104,611
)

Tangible assets
$
11,317,350


$
11,129,492


$
11,508,037







Tangible common equity ratio

11.00
%


11.02
%


10.03
%









Per share calculations





Book value per common share
$
40.99


$
40.60


$
41.72

Less: Intangible book value per common share
$




$
(0.01
)

$
(3.46
)

Tangible book value per common share
$
40.99


$
40.59


$
38.26







Shares outstanding at period end

30,368,843



30,202,003



30,185,732









































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024



Average tangible common equity






Average common shareholders' equity

$
1,242,805


$
1,230,573


$
1,289,656

Less: Average intangible assets


(14
)


(19
)


(104,718
)

Average tangible common equity

$
1,242,791


$
1,230,554


$
1,184,938










Return on average tangible common equity






Net (loss) income

$
1,675


$
15,290


$
(338
)

Return on average tangible common equity


0.55
%


4.94
%

(0.11
)%










Efficiency ratio






Net interest income

$
65,649


$
70,794


$
74,698

Noninterest income


8,207



4,067



3,589

Operating revenue

$
73,856


$
74,861


$
78,287

Noninterest expense

$
45,451


$
44,532


$
39,997








Efficiency ratio


61.54
%


59.49
%


51.09
%










Pre-provision net revenue






Net interest income

$
65,649


$
70,794


$
74,698

Noninterest income


8,207



4,067



3,589

Less: Noninterest expense


(45,451
)


(44,532
)


(39,997
)

Pre-provision net revenue

$
28,405


$
30,329


$
38,290















Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such tangible equity and related measures are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.



The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.



Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.



____________________________



1

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.



2

Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.



3

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.




EAGLE BANCORP, INC.




CONTACT:



Eric R. Newell


240.497.1796



For the March 31, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1f31917-6800-4f81-8c02-417b49f279cc






