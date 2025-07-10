Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Host Teleconference on Q2 2025 Earnings Results on July 24, 2025

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will host a teleconference on July 24 to discuss its second-quarter 2025 earnings.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for EagleBank, announced that it will hold a teleconference on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released on July 23, 2025. The call will feature CEO Susan Riel and CFO Eric Newell, and interested participants must register online to receive dial-in information. Additionally, the call will be available via webcast on the company's website, with a replay accessible until August 7, 2025. The press release also includes caution regarding forward-looking statements related to the company's future operations and expectations, advising readers to consult risk factors in their SEC filings.

Eagle Bancorp will host a teleconference to discuss their second quarter 2025 earnings, indicating proactive communication with investors and the financial community.

Theearnings callis anticipated to provide insights on the Company’s financial results, which can help stakeholders assess its performance and future prospects.

Live webcast availability of theearnings callenhances accessibility for a wider audience, reinforcing transparency and investor engagement.

Participation in theearnings calldemonstrates the Company's commitment to updating stakeholders and emphasizes accountability in its operations.

The press release contains a caution about forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties and risks that could impact future results, which may create investor apprehension.

There is no mention of specific earnings expectations or financial performance in advance of the upcoming teleconference, which may generate concerns among stakeholders regarding the company's transparency.

When is the Eagle Bancorp financial teleconference?

The Eagle Bancorp financial teleconference is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I participate in the Eagle Bancorp teleconference?

Interested parties must register online to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for the teleconference.

What will be discussed during the teleconference?

Eagle Bancorp’s CEO Susan Riel and CFO Eric Newell will discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results.

Where can I find the replay of the teleconference?

The replay will be available on the EagleBank website until August 7, 2025.

What is the importance of forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements indicate the Company’s goals and expectations but involve risks that may lead to actual results differing.

$EGBN Insider Trading Activity

$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590

ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EGBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$EGBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGBN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EGBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 04/28/2025

BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, today announced that it will host a teleconference call for the financial community on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). On this call, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Riel and Chief Financial Officer Eric Newell will discuss earnings for the second quarter 2025 financial results. Those results will be released after the close of business on July 23, 2025.





Interested parties will need to register at the below-noted URL in order to listen and participate in the call. Once a participant registers with a valid email, they will receive a dial-in phone number and unique PIN number which will be needed to access the call. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website, which is



www.EagleBankCorp.com



. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website through August 7, 2025.











Participant Call Registration Link



:







Conference Registration









Webcast Link



:







Eagle Bancorp 2nd Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









Caution About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.





EagleBank Contact





Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer, Eagle Bancorp, Inc.





240.497.1796





About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.



