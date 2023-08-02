Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Price Target Increased by 7.32% to 29.92

The average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been revised to 29.92 / share. This is an increase of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from the latest reported closing price of 27.70 / share.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Declares $0.45 Dividend

On June 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 20, 2023 received the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $27.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 10.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp Inc. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.06%, a decrease of 45.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 25,728K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,228K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 27.53% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,012K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 997K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 29.41% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 890K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 21.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 27.10% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Background Information

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

