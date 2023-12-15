Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 25.42

The average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been revised to 25.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 24.05 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.51% from the latest reported closing price of 30.44 / share.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Declares $0.45 Dividend

On September 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 received the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $30.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 10.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp Inc. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.06%, an increase of 26.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 25,837K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,020K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 0.85% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 857K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 39.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 785K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 17.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 730K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 650K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 24.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Background Information

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

