Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.50, changing hands as low as $56.24 per share. Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGBN's low point in its 52 week range is $48.63 per share, with $63.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.46.

