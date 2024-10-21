Eagle Bancorp assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Justin Crowley assumed coverage of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) with a Neutral rating and $27 price target The firm sees a “fair amount of uncertainty,” and says t he bank will need to exhibit a string of quarters with positive credit trends before shares reach a point where they can start to outperform.

