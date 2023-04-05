Eagle Asset Management Now Owns 12.98% of Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Fintel reports that Eagle Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.70MM shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC). This represents 12.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 6, 2023 they reported 1.07MM shares and 10.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 58.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.74% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Electronics is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 121.74% from its latest reported closing price of $9.89.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Electronics is $560MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.05%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 13,204K shares. The put/call ratio of UEIC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 74K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 162.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 62.58% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 28K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

