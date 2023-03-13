EAGG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: EAGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.82, changing hands as high as $47.90 per share. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.9001 per share, with $52.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.82.
Also see: Ray Dalio Stock Picks
EOI YTD Return
VIS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.