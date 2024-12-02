Eagers Automotive Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced that Vernon Charles Wheatley is no longer a substantial holder in the company following the disposal of shares. The share transaction, involving 12,396,588 shares, was executed at a closing price of $11.27 per share on the date of the change. This development is noteworthy for investors monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics and the potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:APE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.