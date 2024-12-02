News & Insights

Eagers Automotive Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder

December 02, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced that Vernon Charles Wheatley is no longer a substantial holder in the company following the disposal of shares. The share transaction, involving 12,396,588 shares, was executed at a closing price of $11.27 per share on the date of the change. This development is noteworthy for investors monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics and the potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

