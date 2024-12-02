Eagers Automotive Director’s Shareholding Boosts Significantly

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced a significant increase in shareholding for its director, Michelle Victoria Prater, following her appointment as the executrix of an estate. This change involves the acquisition of 12,396,588 ordinary shares, boosting her total holding to 14,813,490 shares. This development is likely to attract interest from investors monitoring executive shareholdings.

