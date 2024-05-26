Eagers Automotive Director Increases Shareholding

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has disclosed a change in director Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin’s interest, reporting an on-market acquisition of 6,000 ordinary shares at $10.5484 each, which adjusted his total holding to 454,286 shares. This financial activity reflects a significant investment by Crommelin, maintaining his confidence in the company’s performance and potential growth.

