News & Insights

Stocks

Eagers Automotive Director Increases Shareholding

May 26, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has disclosed a change in director Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin’s interest, reporting an on-market acquisition of 6,000 ordinary shares at $10.5484 each, which adjusted his total holding to 454,286 shares. This financial activity reflects a significant investment by Crommelin, maintaining his confidence in the company’s performance and potential growth.

For further insights into AU:APE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.