Eagers Automotive Director Buys Company Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited has disclosed that Director David Scott Blackhall increased his indirect stake in the company through an on-market purchase. On May 22, 2024, Blackhall, through the Blackhall Family Super Fund, acquired an additional 5,000 ordinary shares at $10.6785 each, raising his total holdings to 45,000 shares.

