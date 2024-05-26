Eagers Automotive Continues Share Buy-Back

News & Insights

May 26, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 510,000 ordinary shares repurchased to date, including 100,000 shares bought back on the previous day. The announcement, dated May 27, 2024, signifies the company’s continued effort to return value to shareholders through strategic buy-backs of its ASX-listed ordinary shares (code APE).

