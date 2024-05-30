News & Insights

Eagers Automotive Cancels Shares Post-Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced the cancellation of 210,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back that took place on May 24, 2024. This strategic move, detailed on May 31, 2024, could reflect the company’s confidence in its value or a bid to return wealth to shareholders.

