$EAF stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EAF stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,950,118 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EAF:
$EAF Insider Trading Activity
$EAF insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645
- RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949
- ERIC V ROEGNER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $359 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EAF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $EAF stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 2,583,100 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,468,763
- FMR LLC removed 2,382,250 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,121,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,366,904 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,094,743
- MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,771,232 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,064,231
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,754,583 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,035,428
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,736,313 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,003,821
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 1,639,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,433,360
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $EAF on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.