$EAF stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EAF stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,950,118 of trading volume.

$EAF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EAF:

$EAF insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645

RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949

ERIC V ROEGNER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $359 and 0 sales.

$EAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $EAF stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

