$EAF stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 15, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$EAF stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,445,739 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EAF (you can track the company live on Quiver's $EAF stock page):

$EAF Insider Trading Activity

$EAF insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645
  • RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949
  • SACHIN M SHIVARAM has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $42,300 and 0 sales.
  • JEAN-MARC GERMAIN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $39,000
  • ERIC V ROEGNER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $359 and 0 sales.

$EAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $EAF stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EAF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EAF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EAF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 05/13/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 02/10/2025
  • Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.5 on 02/10/2025

