EADSY or HWM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Aerospace - Defense stocks have likely encountered both Airbus Group (EADSY) and Howmet (HWM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Airbus Group and Howmet are both sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

EADSY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.92, while HWM has a forward P/E of 48.49. We also note that EADSY has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25.

Another notable valuation metric for EADSY is its P/B ratio of 7.11. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HWM has a P/B of 14.01.

These metrics, and several others, help EADSY earn a Value grade of B, while HWM has been given a Value grade of D.

Both EADSY and HWM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that EADSY is the superior value option right now.

