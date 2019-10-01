EADSF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.13, changing hands as low as $128.00 per share. European Aeronautic Defense shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EADSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EADSF's low point in its 52 week range is $91 per share, with $149.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.00.

