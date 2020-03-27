US Markets

Each month of lockdown in major economies to shave 2 percentage points off growth - OECD

Leigh Thomas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Each month major economies spend in lockdown will knock 2 percentage points off annual growth, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

"Our latest estimates show the lockdown will directly affect sectors amounting to up to one third of GDP in the major economies," OECD Angel Gurria said in remarks to G20 leaders on Thursday but which were made public on Friday.

"We calculate that, for each month of containment, there will be a loss of 2 percentage points in annual GDP growth. The tourism sector alone faces a decrease in output anywhere between 50% to 70% in this period. Many economies will fall into recession," he added.

