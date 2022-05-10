EA to end video-gaming partnership with FIFA

US Markets
Electronic Arts Inc said on Tuesday it was ending its two decades of video-gaming partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA.

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc EA.O said on Tuesday it was ending its two decades of video-gaming partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA.

The move comes as the company plans to launch EA Sports FC in 2023, an interactive form of gaming in collaboration with more than 300 partners across the world of football.

Shares of EA, which is expected to report its quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday, fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

