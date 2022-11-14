EA Sports' (EA) FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates Go Live for Players

Electronic Arts EA recently made updates on FIFA World Cup 2022 available to users. The game mode, which can be accessed at no additional cost, allows fans to play as any of the 32 qualified nations from the opening match to the final game.



Fans will also be able to play a variety of game modes, including FIFA World Cup: Live, and Your FIFA World Cup as well as take part in a variety of new FIFA Ultimate Team Campaigns.



Players can customize their tournament experience by changing groups and substituting it with select teams that didn’t make it to the finals. In the online tournament mode, fans will fight through the knockout stages as any of the qualified nations against other players from around the world.



The company also issued 12 new digital covers for FIFA World Cup, with FIFA 23 Cover Star Kylian Mbappé and football icon Zinédine Zidane featuring on the French regional cover.

Multiple Agreements to Aid the Company’s Top Line

EA Sports is receiving great traction from Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Recently, EA celebrated the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS’ FIFA 23 with over 10.3 million players within the first week, signaling the biggest launch period in EA SPORTS’ FIFA franchise history.



It also partnered with Marvel to bring iconic football heroes to the pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. In addition, in FIFA Mobile, daily, weekly, and monthly active players were up more than 100% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2023.



The company has also entered into a multi-year partnership with the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which will allow both parties to deliver a more impactful experience for women’s football fans around the globe.



EA Sports also agreed to a multi-year sponsorship partnership with DAZN to become the Global Broadcast Partner of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The partnership will kick off in March, in conjunction with the UEFA Women’s Champions League launching in FIFA 23 and the quarterfinal round of the competition.



The company also announced that its golf game, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, is set to release in Spring 2023.



These exciting partnerships and launches are expected to drive third-quarter fiscal 2023 net bookings to around $2.425-$2.525 billion.

EA Faces Stiff Competition in the Gaming Industry

EA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have declined 0.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector, which fell 33.9%.



It faces tough competition in the gaming industry from Take-Two Interactive TTWO, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Nintendo NTDOY.



Take-Two recently launched Rollerdrome, a third-person action shooter. The company’s 2K and Visual Concepts also launched NBA 2K23, the next offering from its industry-leading NBA series. The company expects fiscal 2023 revenues to jump 73.3% year over year.



ATVI’s new releases and expansion packs include World of Warcraft: Wrath of Lich King and its digital card game Hearthstone with the launch of Murder at Castle Nathria, which contains drama and mystery, and new types of cards. This has aided active user growth for the company.



Nintendo has a strong lineup of games like Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet for the year-end and Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Pikmin 4 and many others for 2023.





