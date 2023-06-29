EA Series Trust - Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) Declares $0.20 Dividend

EA Series Trust - Strive U.S. Energy ETF said on June 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 29, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 3.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=39).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in EA Series Trust - Strive U.S. Energy ETF. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRLL is 0.03%, a decrease of 90.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 1,079K shares. The put/call ratio of DRLL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 97.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRLL by 54.81% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 40.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRLL by 48.74% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRLL by 77.13% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRLL by 88.17% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 68.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRLL by 171.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.