EA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/27/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/27/25, Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 9/17/25. As a percentage of EA's recent stock price of $171.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $115.21 per share, with $180.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.56.

In Monday trading, Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

