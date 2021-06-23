US Markets
EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 bln

Eva Mathews
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 23 (Reuters) - Videogame developer Electronic Arts EA.O said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for "Golf Clash", from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion in cash.

