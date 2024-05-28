E8 Investments Alters Substantial Shareholding

RocketBoots Ltd. (AU:ROC) has released an update.

E8 Investments Pty Limited has reported a change in their substantial holding in a company, with updated details on their voting power and relevant interests. The notice, compliant with the Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B, outlines changes in voting securities and associates, along with the current relevant interests held by E8 Investments after these changes.

