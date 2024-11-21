E79 Gold Mines Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.
E79 Gold Mines Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting where all proposed resolutions were passed. The meeting provided a clear indication of shareholder support for the company’s current strategies. Investors may find these developments encouraging amidst the company’s steady market presence.
