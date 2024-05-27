E79 Gold Mines Secures Promising Copper-Gold Project

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has announced the acquisition of an option for the Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project in the Northern Territory, with rock chip samples showing high-grade copper assays up to 33% and gold up to 1.31g/t. The project is within the McArthur Basin, known for its significant mineral deposits, and E79 Gold plans to expedite exploration during the Dry Season. The acquisition offers a low-cost entry into a potentially lucrative mineralized zone, promising for investors eyeing the mining sector.

