E79 Gold Mines Secures Option on Mountain Home

E79 Gold Mines Limited has entered into a four-year option agreement with NT Minerals Limited to acquire the Mountain Home Project, by maintaining the tenement and making an initial payment of A$100,000, with another A$100,000 upon exercising the option. NT Minerals will continue to concentrate on its core projects, including the Redbank Copper Project, after securing an exclusive purchasing right with M2i Global Inc. The deal allows E79 to expand its operations while enabling NT Minerals to focus on its primary copper assets.

