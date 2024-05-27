E79 Gold Mines Initiates Discounted Share Plan

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited, an Australian-based gold explorer, has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise $750,000, offering shares at a discount to eligible shareholders along with tax credits from the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive scheme. Funds raised will be directed towards exploration of several projects, including the Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project, and for general working capital. Shareholders can invest up to $30,000 without brokerage fees, and the offer includes an attractive effective discount when tax credits are applied.

