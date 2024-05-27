E79 Gold Eyes Promising Copper-Gold Acquisition

Redbank Copper Ltd. (AU:NTM) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has announced the acquisition of an option for the Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project in Northern Territory, showcasing potential with high-grade rock chip assays including copper concentrations as high as 33%. The project is strategically located near the prolific McArthur Basin, known for major zinc, lead, and silver deposits. This new venture represents a promising low-cost exploration opportunity that could significantly add to E79 Gold’s portfolio of assets.

