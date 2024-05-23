News & Insights

E3 Lithium Unveils Major Lithium Resource in Saskatchewan

May 23, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

E3 Metals (TSE:ETL) has released an update.

E3 Lithium has announced a significant discovery with an inaugural inferred mineral resource of approximately 2.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) within the Estevan Lithium District, Saskatchewan. The company controls a substantial land package in the region, with recent explorations indicating high lithium concentrations. This development strengthens E3 Lithium’s position in the Canadian lithium market and contributes to the growth of the emerging lithium sector in Saskatchewan.

