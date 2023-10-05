E3 Lithium (TSX:ETL) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for E3 Lithium (TSX:ETL) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 11.73 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 265.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in E3 Lithium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETL is 0.48%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 450K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 4.16% over the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 131K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 45.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 34.17% over the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 48.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 24.15% over the last quarter.

