E3 Lithium Reports Solid Q1 2024 Financials

May 24, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

E3 Metals (TSE:ETL) has released an update.

E3 Lithium Ltd., a leading Canadian lithium development company, has published its first quarter 2024 financial statements and management discussion, which are available on the company’s website and SEDAR+. The company boasts a significant lithium resource, aiming to produce high purity lithium for the electric revolution, with a promising Preliminary Economic Assessment indicating robust pre-tax and after-tax returns.

