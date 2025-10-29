E3 Lithium (EEMMF) Price Target Decreased by 12.66% to 1.99

The average one-year price target for E3 Lithium (OTCPK:EEMMF) has been revised to $1.99 / share. This is a decrease of 12.66% from the prior estimate of $2.27 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.97 to a high of $2.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.24% from the latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in E3 Lithium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEMMF is 0.33%, an increase of 145.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.05% to 281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 63.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEMMF by 221.35% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.