E3 Lithium Advances Lithium Production in Alberta

E3 Lithium is advancing lithium production in Alberta with its Demonstration Facility Project, aiming to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. Supported by a $5 million grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta, the project will replicate commercial operations on a smaller scale and is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

