E3 Lithium Advances Lithium Production in Alberta

October 31, 2024 — 04:06 am EDT

E3 Metals (TSE:ETL) has released an update.

E3 Lithium is advancing lithium production in Alberta with its Demonstration Facility Project, aiming to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. Supported by a $5 million grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta, the project will replicate commercial operations on a smaller scale and is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

