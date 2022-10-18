E2open Parent Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Fall 1.2% Below Previous 52-Week Low - Market Mover

E2open Parent Holdings Inc - Class A (ETWO) shares closed 1.2% lower than its previous 52 week low, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 51.8% year-to-date, down 50.4% over the past 12 months, and down 45.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 3.7%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 2.1% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.6.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 114.0%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 295.1%

