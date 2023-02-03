E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (Symbol: ETWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.77, changing hands as low as $6.73 per share. E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETWO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.89 per share, with $9.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.

