E2OPEN PARENT Earnings Preview: Recent $ETWO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

E2OPEN PARENT ($ETWO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $151,898,400 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ETWO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

E2OPEN PARENT Insider Trading Activity

E2OPEN PARENT insiders have traded $ETWO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERMAN GROUP LLC NEUBERGER sold 30,607,831 shares for an estimated $98,346,021

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

E2OPEN PARENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of E2OPEN PARENT stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

E2OPEN PARENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETWO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for E2OPEN PARENT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETWO forecast page.

E2OPEN PARENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETWO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ETWO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.3 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.3 on 03/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.