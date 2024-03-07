News & Insights

E2open Initiates Strategic Review, Affirms FY24 View

March 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - Software company E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO), Thursday announced the initiation of a strategic review to boost shareholder value, strengthen its market position and accelerate growth.

Additionally, the company stated that it expects revenue to stand between $628 million and $633 million, and adjusted EBITDA to stand between $215 million and $220 million for the fiscal year 2024.

In the pre-market activity, E2open's stock is trading at $4.16, up 2.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

