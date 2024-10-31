News & Insights

E2 Metals Ltd. Reports Director’s Change in Securities

October 31, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

E2 Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Peter James Mullens has seen the lapse and cancellation of 500,000 unlisted options. The director now retains 2 million unlisted options and over 1.1 million fully paid ordinary shares. This update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency in its financial dealings.

