E2 Metals Ltd. Director Updates Investment Holdings

E2 Metals Ltd. announced a change in the director Todd Jarrad Williams’ interest, with 1 million unlisted options lapsing and being canceled without conversion. With this change, Williams retains over 6 million fully paid ordinary shares and 5 million unlisted options. This update reflects a shift in the director’s investment strategy, potentially influencing market perceptions of the company.

