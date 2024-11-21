E2 Metals Expands Silver Exploration in Argentina

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.
E2 Metals Ltd. is making significant strides in its silver exploration efforts in Santa Cruz, Argentina, with a fully funded 50,000-meter drill program aimed at discovering new resources and driving growth. The company recently completed the acquisition of the Joaquin Silver District and has outlined priority silver targets at Cerro Leon. This strategic expansion and investment are poised to enhance E2 Metals’ portfolio, capturing the interest of investors in the mining sector.
