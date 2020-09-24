US Markets
E.W. Scripps to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion

Broadcasting company E.W. Scripps Co will buy entertainment firm ION Media in a $2.65 billion deal, the companies said on Thursday.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Broadcasting company E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O will buy entertainment firm ION Media in a $2.65 billion deal, the companies said on Thursday.

Shares of E.W. Scripps rose nearly 38% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

