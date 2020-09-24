E.W. Scripps to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Broadcasting company E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O will buy entertainment firm ION Media in a $2.65 billion deal, the companies said on Thursday.
Shares of E.W. Scripps rose nearly 38% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.
