E.W. Scripps to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion

Changes sourcing

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Broadcasting company E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O will buy entertainment firm ION Media in a $2.65 billion deal, the companies said on Thursday.

Shares of E.W. Scripps rose nearly 38% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.