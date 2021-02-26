E.W. Scripps Q4 Results Above Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported fourth-quarter net income of $244.67 million or $2.89 per share, a jump from $10.73 million or $0.13 per share last year.

This quarter included gains from the sale of WPIX of $6.5 million and $2.6 million of acquisition and related integration costs.

Income from continuing operations in the quarter was $114 million or $1.35 per share, up from $12.94 million or $0.16 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 40% to $591.11 million from $423.06 million in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting $570.48 million.

