E.W. Scripps Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported fourth quarter income attributable to shareholders of $73 million or $0.84 per share. In the prior-year quarter, income from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders was $40.2 million or $0.43 per share. Segment profit was $204 million, up 21%.

Total company revenue was $681 million, an increase of 9.4% from the prior-year quarter due to higher political and distribution revenue in Local Media division. Revenue from Local Media was $433 million, up 24% from the prior-year quarter.

On Dec. 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18 million and total debt was $2.9 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.