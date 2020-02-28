Markets
E.W. Scripps Q4 Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines; Revenue Up 21% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported fourth-quarter income from continuing operations attributable to company of $10.7 million or $0.13 per share. Pre-tax costs for the current quarter included acquisition and related integration costs that decreased income by $2.5 million, net of taxes, or 3 cents per share. For the prior-year quarter, income from continuing operations was $36 million or $0.44 per share. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $444 million, an increase of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $422.86 million for the quarter.

