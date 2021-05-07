E.W. Scripps Posts Q1 Loss Per Share From Cont. Ops. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported a first quarter loss per share from continuing operations of $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.09, prior year. The company noted that its current-year quarter included items that decreased income from continuing operations by 36 cents per share.

First quarter operating revenues increased to $540.92 million from $414.22 million, prior year. Revenue from Local Media was $313 million, down 3.8% from prior year. Local Media core advertising outperformed expectations, up 2% on an adjusted-combined basis, driven by a rebound in the advertising market and strong sales execution.

On March 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $538 million while total debt was $3.8 billion.

