Markets
SSP

E.W. Scripps Posts Q1 Loss Per Share From Cont. Ops. - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported a first quarter loss per share from continuing operations of $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.09, prior year. The company noted that its current-year quarter included items that decreased income from continuing operations by 36 cents per share.

First quarter operating revenues increased to $540.92 million from $414.22 million, prior year. Revenue from Local Media was $313 million, down 3.8% from prior year. Local Media core advertising outperformed expectations, up 2% on an adjusted-combined basis, driven by a rebound in the advertising market and strong sales execution.

On March 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $538 million while total debt was $3.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular